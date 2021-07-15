GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

GlyEco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLYE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

GlyEco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. It develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures.

