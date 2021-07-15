GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $394,271.70

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $394,271.70 and $471.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

