GoChain Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006578 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,139,745,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,870,135 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

