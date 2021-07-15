goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.25 and last traded at $129.25. 278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

