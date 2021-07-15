Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 222,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 283,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GROY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.