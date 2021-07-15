GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $510,610.94 and $1.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

