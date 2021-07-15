GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $146,591.65

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $146,591.65 and $111.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 192.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001214 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

