Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 38,842 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FMC worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

