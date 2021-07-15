Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 762,698 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NiSource worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

