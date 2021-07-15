Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Masimo worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

