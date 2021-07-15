Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Werner Enterprises worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

