Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Essential Utilities worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 108.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

