Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Quanterix worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,054,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $18,758,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $14,248,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,948,027 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

