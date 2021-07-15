Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.20 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CRH worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRH by 128.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 480,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 270,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

