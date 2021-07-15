Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.36 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of SPS Commerce worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

