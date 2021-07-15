Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.48 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

