Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.56 Million Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ArcelorMittal worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.