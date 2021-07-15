Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 106,964 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Post worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

POST opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

