Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

