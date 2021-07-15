Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,968 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $29,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

