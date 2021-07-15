Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 247,565 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,565 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of TransUnion worth $29,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Insiders have sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

