Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 6,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,835. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

