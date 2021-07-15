GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $133,328.64 and approximately $49,821.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.13 or 1.00145082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007023 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

