Goodfood Market (FOOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

7/5/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.81. 472,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.03 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.87 million and a P/E ratio of -272.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

