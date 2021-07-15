Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CIO Sells $148,258.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $148,258.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.65, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

