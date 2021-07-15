Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GSF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 485,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,767. The company has a market capitalization of £310.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.55. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

