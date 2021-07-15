Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Hits $665,436.42

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $665,436.42 and $116,764.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

