Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $59,413.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,636 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

