GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPX. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of GPX traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. Analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $101,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

