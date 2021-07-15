GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,186. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

