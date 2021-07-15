GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of GrafTech International worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

