Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Graham stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $4,388,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.