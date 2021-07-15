Graphlinq Protocol Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $507,076.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.