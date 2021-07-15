Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $447.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00395544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

