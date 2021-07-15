Gravity Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $87,475.68 and $305.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 92.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

