Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 24.95 and last traded at 24.85. Approximately 61,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 134,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 27.40.

