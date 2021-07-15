Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.