Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.14% of DXC Technology worth $90,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.