Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $63.08 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of eBay worth $63,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

EBAY opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

