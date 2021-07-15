Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $65.40 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $65,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,802,000 after buying an additional 680,544 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

