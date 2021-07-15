Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,733 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

