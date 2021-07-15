Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 291,566 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $65,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,900,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

