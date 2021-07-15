Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $3,677.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

