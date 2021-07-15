Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.53. 285,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $976.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

