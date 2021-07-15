Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

