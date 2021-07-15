Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $19.17. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.