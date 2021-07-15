Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $176.74.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.