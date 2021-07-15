GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 154.9% in June

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHOT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.20. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

