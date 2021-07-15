Growth DeFi (GRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00027584 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $2.98 million and $4,498.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00852062 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,414 coins and its circulating supply is 341,839 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

