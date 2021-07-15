Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00856632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

